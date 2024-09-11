ZAPOPAN, Mexico — Canada's Marina Stakusic and Valeria Savinykh of Russia are out of the Guadalajara Open.

The pair lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the women's doubles quarterfinals Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Kalashnikova and Rakhimova converted four of eight break points en route to winning the match in 68 minutes.

Stakusic, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and Savinykh defeated Americans Alana Smith and Anna Rogers in the round of 16.

Stakusic is scheduled to take on tournament top seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's singles round of 16.

Ostapenko ranks sixth in the world, while Stakusic is 155th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.