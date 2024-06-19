LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic lost to fourth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-4 in second-round action Wednesday at the Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament.

The 33-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., came into the match following a first-round win over Cameron Norrie in which he set a record for aces in an ATP three-set match with 47.

He was held to nine aces Wednesday, two fewer than Fritz, in the first meeting between the players.

Raonic seemed poised to win the first set when he took a 5-3 lead in the tiebreak, but Fritz scored the next four points.

Fritz then picked up a key break to go up 5-4 in the second set before serving for the win.

Raonic, a Wimbledon finalist in 2016, has played just 10 matches this year (6-4) as he continues to deal with injuries, but has looked competitive on grass so far after advancing to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.