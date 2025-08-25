NEW YORK - Canada's Victoria Mboko's U.S. Open debut ended early with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia in a women's first-round singles match Monday.

Mboko was playing her first match since claiming the National Bank Open title in Montreal earlier this month.

The rising star from Toronto, who turns 19 on Tuesday, arrived at Flushing Meadows the women's 22nd seed.

The Canadian drew a formidable first-round opponent as Krejcikova is a two-time Grand Slam champion and won the Wimbledon women's title last year.

The Czech, a former world No. 2, opened with a break and cruised to victory in one hour 23 minutes.

Mboko appeared to feel discomfort in her wrapped right wrist as she continuously shook it. She sustained a wrist injury when she fell during the semifinals of the National Bank Open.

The match paused for a few minutes in the first game of the second set while Krejcikova, Mboko and officials searched for Krejcikova's vibration dampener for her racket around the Czech's chair.

Later Monday, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo played a men's first-round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.