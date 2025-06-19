TORONTO - Canada will take on Mexico and Denmark in a Billie Jean King Cup playoff from Nov. 14 to 16 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The winner of the Group A round robin advances to the 2026 Qualifiers of the women's tennis tournament. The other two countries will play in Regional Group I next year.

Each country will play each other in a one-day tie featuring two singles matches and one doubles match. The players representing each nation have yet to be confirmed.

Canada fell 2-1 this year in its qualifying tie against Japan in April, snapping a four-year streak of making the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The 2023 champions will face Mexico in Billie Jean King Cup competition for the first time since January 2008, when Canada prevailed 3-0 in Medellín, Colombia.

Canada hasn't played against Denmark since 1991.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Billie Jean King Cup competition this fall,” Canada captain Heidi El Tabakh said in a statement. “Our competition will be tough, with both Mexico and Denmark posing unique challenges, but our team is ready to compete against the best nations in the world. I’m confident they’ll rise to this occasion and achieve our goal of returning to the 2026 qualifiers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.