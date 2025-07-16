Canadian Eugenie Bouchard will retire from professional tennis at the 2025 National Bank Open beginning next week in her hometown of Montreal.

The 31-year-old received a main-draw wild card to compete in her final pro tournament.

"You'll know when it's time. For me, it's now. Ending where it all started: Montreal," Bouchard wrote in a post on X Wednesday that included photos of her from throughout her tennis career.

Once ranked as high as No. 5 in the world, Bouchard had her best season in 2014 when she won her first singles title in Nuremburg, Germany and later that year made the Wimbledon final. While she fell to Petra Kvitova to fall short of the championship, Bouchard the first Canadian woman in the Open Era to contest a Grand Slam singles final.

She also reached the semifinal of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros in that same year.

She won the WTA Newcomer of the Year Award in 2013 and WTA Most Improved Player in 2014.