MONTPELLIER - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Occitanie tennis tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over France's Arthur Cazaux on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded second at the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event, had 11 aces as he won the first set with little trouble before outlasting Cazaux in a second-set tiebreak,

It was Auger-Aliassime's 50th indoor harcourt win on the ATP Tour since 2022.

Auger-Aliassime improved to 3-0 against Cazaux, with his previous wins coming at last year's event in Montpellier and in the second round en route to winning the Adelaide International earlier this month.

The Canadian will next face eight-seed Bu Yunchaokete of China in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.