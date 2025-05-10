ROME - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Italian Open tennis tournament Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, was slated to face Braziian Thiago Seyboth Wild on Saturday. No reason was given for his withdrawal.

Bolivian Hugo Dellien replaced Auger-Aliassime in the main draw and was to face Seyboth Wild.

Meanwhile in women's doubles, top-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Poland's Katarzyna Piter and Romanian Monica Niculescu. The top seeds converted on six-of-12 break attempts while their opponents were two-of-six.

And Montreal's Leylah Fernandez and partner Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated China's Xu Yifan and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-2. The winners combined for seven aces while there opponents had none in the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.