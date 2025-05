ROME - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Italian Open tennis tournament Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, was slated to face Braziian Thiago Seyboth Wild on Saturday. No reason was given for his withdrawal.

Bolivian Hugo Dellien replaced Auger-Aliassime in the main draw and was to face Seyboth Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.