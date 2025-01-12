MELBOURNE, Australia — It was worth the wait for Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez defeated Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-5, 6-4 in her first-round women's singles match Sunday at the Australian Open. The contest was interrupted by a rain delay Saturday with Fernandez leading 5-3 in the opening set.

The 30th-seeded Fernandez, of Montreal, faces Spain's Cristina Bucsa in second-round action Tuesday.

Fernandez captured the first-round contest despite registering only two aces _ Starodubtseva had six _ and committing six double faults, two more than her opponent. But the Canadian did earn five breaks on 10 attempts while the Ukrainian converted on three-of-11 chances.

Canada's Rebecca Marino will play her first-round women's singles match Monday Britain's Kaite Boulter on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025.