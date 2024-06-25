Canadian teenager Marina Stakusic advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon women's qualifying tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over France's Carole Monnet on Tuesday.

Stakusic, 19, from Mississauga, Ont., won nine straight games before Monnet made it 3-1 in the second set.

Stakusic responded by winning the next three games, serving to love in the final game to wrap up the match in just over an hour.

The Canadian defended the only break point she faced while breaking Monnet five times on 10 chances.

Stakusic next faces 16th seed Chloe Paquet of France as she seeks to qualify for her first Grand Slam main draw.

In other first-round qualifying action, Russia's Anastasia Tikhonova defeated Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 and McCartney Kessler of the United States defeated Vancouver's Rebecca Marino 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

In Eastbourne, England, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Japan's Ena Shibahara fell 6-4, 6-3 to Germany's Laura Siegemund and Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova in first-round doubles action at the Rothesay International tournament.

Fernandez defeated Krejcikova in singles competition Monday at the Wimbledon warmup to set up a second-round match with American Ashlyn Krueger on Wednesday.

