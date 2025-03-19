MIAMI - Canadian teen Victoria Mboko continued her impressive start to the 2025 tennis season Wednesday with her first main-draw win at the WTA level.

Mboko advanced to the second round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory over world No. 54 Camila Osorio of Colombia.

After a close opening two sets, Mboko converted 68.4 per cent of her first-service points and broke Osorio three times on nine chances to wrap up the milestone win in two hours 32 minutes.

She will face 10th seed Paula Badosa of Spain in the second round.

The 18-year-old Mboko, who was born in North Carolina but moved to Canada as a child and calls Burlington, Ont., home, earned a wild-card entry into Miami after a dominant start to the ITF World Tour level in 2025.

She has a 27-1 record with five titles and opened up the season on a 22-match winning streak over which she did not drop a set.

Her winning streak is the longest by a Canadian woman since the International Tennis Federation began tracking the stat in 1994, surpassing the 18 straight wins Vancouver's Rebecca Marino put together in 2010.

Mboko, ranked a career-high 162nd in the world, is appearing in her first main singles draw at a WTA 1000 event, and her second on the WTA Tour after losing in the first round to Marino in a 250-level event in Granby, Que., in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.