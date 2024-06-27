LONDON — Canada's Marina Stakusic has qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored a 6-3, 6-0 decision over British wild-card Amarni Banks in the third round of the women's qualifying tournament on Wednesday to secure her spot in the season's third major.

Stakusic won 78 per cent of her first serves and executed five of nine break-point opportunities, taking advantage of Banks' 27 unforced errors.

The Wimbledon main draw ceremony for singles will be held on Friday, with play at the All England Club beginning on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.