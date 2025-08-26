NEW YORK - Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the U.S. Open after the seeded Canadians each posted a straight-sets victory Tuesday,

Shapovalov, seeded 27th in the men's draw, won his first-round match in convincing style by downing Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

The 25th-seeded Auger-Aliassime got a little more fight from British lucky loser Billy Harris, but still didn't drop a set in a 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4 triumph.

The wins mean all three seeded Canadians in the men's main draw are in the second round after No. 31 Gabriel Diallo defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

Shapovalov will next face French wild-card Valentin Royer on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime will next meet either French veteran Gael Monfils or Russia's Roman Safiullin, who met later Tuesday.

Shapovalov was up first Tuesday and looked to be in fine form. After going up a set, he took the second set with a hard-fought break in the decisive game that came after the Canadian failed to put the game away on serve when up 5-3.

The 26-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., took that momentum into the third set, claiming an early break en route to taking a 3-0 lead. Fuscovics took a medical timeout during the ensuing game and was clearly playing with discomfort for the remainder of the match.

Shapovalov put the game away on his first match point, picking up his eighth break of the match.

The crowd at Court 17 of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was solidly behind the Canadian, frequently breaking into chants of "Let's go, Shapo!"

The Canadian improved to 28-0 in Grand Slam matches when leading after two sets and moved to 3-2 in his career series with Fucsovics.

Playing on the same court as his friend and countryman, Auger-Aliassime used his big serve to overcome 45 unforced errors. The Montreal star fired 10 aces and won 74 per cent of first-serve points.

Harris, who entered the tournament ranked 151st in the world, gave No. 27 Auger-Alissime some trouble in the second set. The Briton broke Auger-Aliassime in the first game and led 5-3 before the 25-year-old Canadian replied by winning three straight games to go up 6-5.

A hold by Harris sent the set to a tiebreaker at 6-6. He then led the extra session 8-7 before losing three straight points on errors and giving Auger-Aliassime a two-set lead.

Auger-Aliassime was a semifinalist at the 2021 U.S. Open, while Shapovalov's best result came in 2020 when he reached the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.