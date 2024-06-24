LONDON — Canadians Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau moved to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying with wins Monday at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Diallo, from Montreal, posted a 6-7 (8), 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over Tunisia's Aziz Dougaz.

Diallo will face eighth seed Daniel Galan of Colombia in the second round of qualifying.

Diallo is looking to qualify for the second Grand Slam main draw of his career after making his major debut at last month's French Open, where he lost to Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori in five sets in the first round.

Galarneau, 25, from Laval, Que., defeated Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and will next face another French opponent in 38-year-old Richard Gasquet, a former world No. 7.

Galarneau is looking to qualify for his first Grand Slam.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.