MONTREAL (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after reaching the Paris Olympics semifinals on Thursday, joining Novak Djokovic in sitting out the Canadian event.

Alcaraz has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments — the French Open and Wimbledon — and is trying to win a singles medal for Spain at his first Summer Games.

The National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins Aug. 6, announced Alcaraz's withdrawal, including a statement from him that said it was “due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue.”

Tennis Canada said that top-30 players Francisco Cerundolo and Jiri Lehecka also will sit out the event.

Marcos Giron, Alexei Popyrin and Flavio Cobolli will move into the field.

