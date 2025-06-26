WIMBLEDON - Canada's Carson Branstine booked her place in a first-career Grand Slam main draw, while Victoria Mboko bowed out in gutting fashion Thursday in Wimbledon qualifying.

Branstine won 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 over Raluca Georgiana Serban of Cyprus in the final qualifying round at the grass-court tennis tournament.

The 24-year-old fired 48 winners to 20 for Serban, who also hit 10 double faults.

Branstine, a California native who represents Canada through family ties in Toronto, also eliminated Roland-Garros semifinalist Loïs Boisson and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., in the first two qualifying rounds.

Mboko, meanwhile, fell 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Australia's Priscilla Hon after failing to capitalize on five match points in the second set.

The 18-year-old from Toronto hit 11 double faults and four aces. She also converted only five of 17 breakpoint opportunities.

Mboko, who reached the French Open third round in May, will have to wait to compete in her second Grand Slam unless she's drawn as the lucky loser.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.