MONTREAL - Clara Tauson won her quarterfinals matchup with a heavy heart.

The 22-year-old from Denmark advanced to the women’s singles semifinals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Madison Keys of the United States at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.

In an on-court interview following the match, Tauson revealed that her grandfather died two days ago.

“I really wanted to win for him today,” she told the crowd before breaking down in tears, while fans applauded her courageous performance.

“I really wanted to come out here and show my best tennis for him, and hopefully he’s watching.”

Tauson said she found out about her grandfather’s death on Monday, a day after she knocked out world No. 3 Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 6-3.

The 16th seed, who hasn’t lost a set at the WTA 1000 event, dominated from start to finish against the sixth-seeded Keys.

She hit five aces, converted three of six breakpoint opportunities while saving all three she faced and won 59 per cent of the points.

The top eight seeds are now out of the 96-player tournament after Keys’s exit.

Tauson will face the winner of Tuesday’s late match between No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Naomi Osaka of Japan at IGA Stadium.

Canadian teenage sensation Victoria Mboko takes on ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the other semifinal Wednesday. Mboko, who’s playing in her first main draw at the National Bank Open, will rise into the WTA’s top 50 after beginning the year outside the top 300.

The 18-year-old from Toronto has defeated five higher-ranked opponents en route to the semifinals, including top seed and world No. 2 Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Keys failed to convert two breakpoint chances in the first game. After the American held serve, Tauson won the ensuing five games to take the first set.

Tauson then broke Keys a third time to open the second set, hitting a backhand return winner for the early advantage.

Trailing 4-3, Keys earned her third breakpoint opportunity but fired her forehand long and wide as Tauson held serve.

Tauson ultimately won the match in 70 minutes, claiming multiple top-10 wins in a single event for the first time in her career.

She’s now the second Danish player to reach the Canadian Open semifinals in the Open Era after Caroline Wozniacki.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.