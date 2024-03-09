INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied just in time to avoid an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open, edging Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Saturday.

The U.S. Open women's champion trailed 4-0 and then 5-2 in her opening match in the tournament, leaving her a game away from becoming the second top American upset by Burel this year. The No. 47-ranked player from France beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Gauff advanced to face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round. The Italian knocked off No. 32 Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic was in action later Saturday in his first match at Indian Wells since 2019. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion was bidding to join Rafael Nadal as the only players to win 400 matches in Masters 1000 series events.

The top-ranked Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells.

No. 28 Cam Norrie, the 2021 champion at Indian Wells, swept past Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4. No. 14 Ugo Humbert and No. 21 Adrian Mannarino both advanced, while Arthur Fils, another Frenchman, ousted No. 23 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, another past U.S. Open women's champion, reached the third round when No. 30-seeded Dayana Yastremska had to retire after Raducanu had taken a 4-0 lead.

