MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan on Tuesday to reach the round of 16 at the WTA 500 event at Monterrey.

The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.

Top-seeded Danielle Collins was playing later Tuesday against Russian Erika Andreeva for a place in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Donna Vekic withdrew from the Monterrey tournament after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis