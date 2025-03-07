INDIAN WELLS - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand rallied for a three-set victory over Montreal's Leylah Fernandez and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in women's doubles action Friday night at the Indian Wells Open tennis tournament.

Fernandez and Stefani won the opening set 7-5. But Dabrowski and Routliffe, the second seeds, came back to win the second 6-3, then took the third set tiebreaker 10-1.

There was certainly a lot of parity in the match as neither team had an ace but also recorded six double faults. Dabrowski and Routliffe were six-of-14 in break attempts while Fernandez and Stefani converted on six-of-nine break chances.

Meanwhile in a men's second-round singles match, 20th-seeded Arthur Fils of France defeated Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2. The Canadian had more aces than Fils (3-0) but also double faults (2-0).

Fils also converted on five-of-eight break point attempts _ Diallo was successful on his lone break. Fils also won 88 per cent of his first serves compared to 45 per cent for Diallo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.