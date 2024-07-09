Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, seeded second at the All England Club, scored the only break of the first set to take a 5-4 lead before winning the deciding game on serve.

Ruse and Kostyuk double-faulted while facing break point to give Dabrowski and Routliffe a 3-1 lead in the second set.

The 2023 U.S. Open champions coasted from there, picking up another break to go up 5-1 then holding serve to win the match.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will next face the eighth-seeded team of Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Germany's Laura Siegemund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.