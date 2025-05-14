ROME - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are out of the Italian Open women's doubles tournament after a 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 quarterfinal loss to Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider on Wednesday.

The Russian pair had 10 break-point chances against top seeds Dabrowski and Routliffe, and converted four of them.

Dabrowski and Routliffe converted three breaks on five chances, but won just 50 per cent of total service points compared to 61.4 per cent for their opponents.

Andreeva, who fell to Coco Gauff in a singles quarterfinal earlier, and Shnaider will next face third-seeded Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani at the clay-court WTA 1000 event.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the reigning WTA Finals doubles champions, suffered their second 1000-series defeat to Andreeva and Shnaider after falling to the Russians in the second round of the Qatar Open in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.