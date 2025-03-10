Dabrowski, Routliffe upset in Indian Wells doubles opener

Gabriela Dabrowski's stay at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was short and unsuccessful.

The Ottawa doubles player, who with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, were seeded No. 2 in the California outdoor tournament, were upset 7-6 (5), 7-5 by wild cards Caty McNally of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

Dabrowski and Routliffe committed 44 unforced errors in the one hour, 49-minute match. They finished with two aces and nine double faults.

McNally and Kalinskaya won 36 receiving points, won eight service games and one tiebreaker. Dabrowski and Routliffe won 30 receiving points, won seven service games, and didn't win a tiebreaker.

McNally and Kalinskaya will play Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and British player Olivia Nicholls in the quarterfinals. Mihalikova and Nicholls outlasted Fanny Stollar of Hungary and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia 6-1, 4-6, 10-2.

