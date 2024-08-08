MONTREAL — Tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are out of the National Bank Open.

Medvedev, the tournament's third seed, lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the second round Thursday at IGA Stadium.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion from Russia hit 17 unforced errors and won just 32 per cent of second-serve points in the loss.

Tsitsipas, the eighth seed from Greece, lost 6-4, 6-4 to former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori of Japan.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy was scheduled to play Alejandro Tabilo of Chile later Thursday afternoon.

All five Canadians who entered the main draw did not advance past the first round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.