Davis Cup tie between Canada, Israel closed to fans in Halifax

HALIFAX - The Davis Cup World Group I tie between Canada and Israel will be played in a closed venue this weekend in Halifax due to safety concerns, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

The organization said in a release that the decision was made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation due to "escalating safety concerns" flagged by local authorities and national security agencies.

It also comes after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to cancel the tie over Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tennis Canada chief executive officer Gavin Ziv called the outcome "very disappointing" but said the safety of athletes, fans and staff takes top priority.

The tie, which will be played on Friday and Saturday, was initially to be played at Scotiabank Centre. Tennis Canada says fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

The winner of the tie will advance to the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.