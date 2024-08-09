Defending champion Pegula advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals
TORONTO (AP) — Defending champion Jessica Pegula advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Friday, beating qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-4 in windy conditions.
The third-seeded Pegula, from nearby Buffalo, New York, took advantage of Krueger's nine double faults. Last year in Montreal, Pegula beat Liudmila Samsonova in the final.
In the night session, top-seeded faced No. 14 Diana Shnaider, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played Katie Boulter.
In early matches, Taylor Townsend topped fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 and No. 8 Emma Navarro beat No. 11 Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 7-5.
Amanda Anisimova advanced after No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia retired because of dizziness. Anisimova took the first set 6-2.
