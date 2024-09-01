NEW YORK — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe run at a possible repeat at the U.S. Open lives on.

The defending women's doubles champions defeated Italy's Angelica Moratelli and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Sunday to advance into the quarterfinals.

Ottawa's Dabrowski and Routliffe won the final two games of the second set to force a tiebreaker.

They then earned their final three points by way of forced errors from their opponents.

Dabrowski and Routliffe broke on three of their eight opportunities and fired 33 winners.

The top-seeded duo will next face the winner between Great Britain's Harriet Dart and France's Diane Parry, and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Taiwan's Hao-Ching Chan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.