Shapovalov defeats Ruud to win Dallas Open
Denis Shapovalov - Getty Images
DALLAS - Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final of the Dallas Open on Sunday.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a 13-5 edge in aces on his second-seeded opponent.
He needed one hour 40 minutes to complete the victory.
It was the third ATP Tour title of his career.
The unseeded Shapovalov upset top-seeded Taylor Fritz and third-seeded Tommy Paul en route to the final.
Shapovalov was ranked 54th in the world entering the ATP 500-level tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.