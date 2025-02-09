DALLAS - Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final of the Dallas Open on Sunday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a 13-5 edge in aces on his second-seeded opponent.

He needed one hour 40 minutes to complete the victory.

It was the third ATP Tour title of his career.

The unseeded Shapovalov upset top-seeded Taylor Fritz and third-seeded Tommy Paul en route to the final.

Shapovalov was ranked 54th in the world entering the ATP 500-level tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.