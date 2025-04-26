MADRID - Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo both advanced to the men's single Round of 32 at the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand were upset in the women's doubles tournament.

Shapovalov, the 29th seed in the clay-court event, beat Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-4. Shapovalov will face Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday.

Diallo, who was a late entry in the tournament, surprised Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. He takes on Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Monday.

The 23-year-old Diallo entered the main draw as a replacement for Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, who withdrew before the event's opening round.

Dabrowski and Routliffe were the top seed in the women's doubles tournament but lost to Romania's Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya, who is from Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Routliffe holds Canadian citizenship but represents New Zealand, where she was born.

