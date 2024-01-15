MELBOURNE, Australia — Denis Shapovalov's return to competitive tennis didn't go as planned Sunday night as the 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was bounced from the Australian Open in straight sets.

Eighteen-year-old qualifier Jakub Mensik of Czechia defeated the Canadian 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a match that took two hours, 20 minutes to play.

Shapovalov, working his way back from a knee injury, had played only one match since July 9, but declared himself fit and ready to compete in Melbourne.

Mensik finished with 12 aces, including three in a row in the final game of the third set. He had four double faults, 22 unforced errors, was good on 63 per cent of his first serves, and won three return games and 17 serve games.

Shapovalov had 12 aces, seven double faults, 50 unforced errors, was good on 77 per cent of his first serves, he won 13 service games and no games while returning.

Mensik will next play the winner of the match between qualifier Omar Jasika of Australia and ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Meanwhile, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is tentatively scheduled to play his first match on Monday at 3 a.m. (ET) against Alex de Minaur of Australia, while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is tentatively scheduled to play his first match on Monday at 4:15 a.m. (ET) against Dominic Thiem of Austria.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.