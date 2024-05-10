Djokovic needs medical attention after getting hit on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.

A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child’s backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head, local organizers said.

After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on top of his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room.

Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors, organizers said. He did not hold his usual post-match news conference.

The incident happened shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was returning after nearly a month off.

Djokovic is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 26.

