MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia beat seventh-seeded Yue Yuan of China 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Thursday night to reach the Monterrey Open semifinals.

Alexandrova will face Lulu Sun of New Zealand, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Erika Andreeva of Russia in the WTA 500 event at Sonoma Club.

The 29-year-old Alexandrova won the last of her four career WTA Tour titles last year at Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States faced ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland, and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was set to meet sixth-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis