NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu's best U.S. Open since her surprising 2021 title ended in the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in just 62 minutes Friday.

Raducanu, who said she will continue to work with new coach Francisco Roig through the end of this season, has lost to past Grand Slam champions at every major in 2025: Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open and French Open, then Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon before this exit.

“When the very top play against me, they have a point to prove that they’re at the top, and they’re there for a reason. I think every time I’ve played one, they’ve kind of shown that. So I think at the same time, while I’m improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect around, the top have definitely raised their game,” Raducanu said. “I’ll take that as a compliment that they’ve decided to really lock in against me. But at the same time, it does show I have a lot more work to do.”

Rybakina reached Week 2 at Flushing Meadows for the first time. This is the only Grand Slam tournament where the No. 9 seed from Kazakhstan hasn't made it to at least the quarterfinals.

“It’s true: For some reason, the U.S. Open wasn't really successful for me,” Rybakina said. “Hopefully this year, that will change.”

She next faces 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who eliminated two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Rybakina was dominant against the unseeded Raducanu, who until this year hadn't won a match in New York since becoming the first qualifier to win a major trophy four years ago.

Rybakina hit serves at up to 118 mph, never faced a break point and compiled a 23-8 advantage in winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

After plenty of troubles with injuries, Raducanu has been enjoying a stronger season, including a career-high 26 tour-level wins. She had dropped a total of just six games through her first two U.S. Open matches this week.

