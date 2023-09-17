GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard had to work a little longer than expected, but she made it through to the round of 32 at the Guadalajara Open on Sunday.

The Montreal athlete advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Mexican WTA 1000 tournament with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Renata Zarazua of Mexico City.

Bouchard appeared well on her way to an easy win after the quick opening set, but Zarazua found her game and almost forced a third set but came up just short in the second set tiebreaker.

Bouchard had five aces in the one-hour, 30-minute match while Zarazua, who had three double faults, had no aces.

Bouchard will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Monday at Akron Tennis Stadium.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec, defeated qualifier Asia Muhammad of Long Beach, Calif., 6-1, 6-3 later in the evening.

Fernandez had three aces, five double faults and reeled off five straight games and 10 points in a row during the 66-minute match with Muhammad.

Fernandez will face 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium on Monday.

BASE LINES: In round of 64 women's singles matches on Monday, Stacey Fung of Vancouver will face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, while Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play American Sofia Kenin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.