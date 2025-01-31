MONTPELLIER - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the Open Occitanie tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over China's Bu Yunchaokete on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, the second seed in Montpellier, reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event for the second straight year.

He joined Jannik Sinner (33) and Carlos Alcaraz (31) as the only players born since 2000 to reach 30 tour-level semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime converted 86 per cent of first service points and fired 11 aces to pick up his 51st career indoor hardcourt win.

The 24-year-old Canadian, who won his sixth ATP Tour title at the Adelaide International earlier this month, improved to 8-2 this season.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands in Saturday's semifinals.

“My game is more disciplined,” Auger-Aliassime said of his success this year. “I feel like last year I had some brilliant shots but also moments where I made a lot of mistakes. But now, two straight-sets wins, (I am)] more solid and I am happy with that because that's the goal. Hopefully I go one more step and get to the finals on Sunday.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.