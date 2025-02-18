DOHA - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Qatar Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over French qualifier Quentin Halys on Tuesday.

After both players held serve throughout the deciding set, Auger Aliassime pulled away in the tiebreaker and converted match point on return.

Halys took the first set when he broke Auger-Aliassime in the final game, but the Canadian scored a key break of his own early in the second set before coming back from double break point and clinching the set with an ace.

Both players displayed powerful serves, with Auger-Aliassime firing 13 aces and Halys responding with 12.

Auger-Aliassime improved to 2-0 against Halys after defeating the Frenchman last year in Marseille.

The world No. 23, who has already won two titles this season, will next face the winner of a match between Greek sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.