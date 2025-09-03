NEW YORK - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the U.S. Open semifinals for the second time after a wild fourth-set comeback on Wednesday.

The Montreal native rallied from 2-5 down in the fourth set to defeat Australian Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4). The run matches Auger-Aliassime’s deepest Grand Slam result, equalling his 2021 semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

“Four years ago. It feels like more,” said Auger-Aliassime, who advanced back then when Carlos Alcaraz stopped playing in the quarterfinals with an injured leg muscle. “It was a tough couple of years.”

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, will face the winner of Wednesday's other quarterfinal between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, both of Italy. No. 2 Alcaraz faces No. 7 Novak Djokovic in the other semifinal.

“It's not over. There's still some tennis to play and the biggest challenges are yet to come,” Auger-Aliassime said. “That's what I live for. That's what I train for.”

The 25-year-old Canadian won three straight games to knot the final set at 5-5. After de Minaur restored his lead at 6-5, Auger-Aliassime dropped just one point to send the set to a tiebreaker.

Up 6-4 and serving for match point, Auger-Aliassime ripped a forehand that de Minaur sent long, prompting the Canadian to raise his racket to an ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He hit 22 aces and finished with a total of 51 winners to the 29 for de Minaur, who dropped to 0-6 for his career in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime was one point from trailing two sets to none when de Minaur led 6-5 in the second-set tiebreaker. But Auger-Aliassime erased that set point with a 120 mph ace. That began a run in which he grabbed four of five points to even the contest at a set apiece.

“Just a lot of nerves today, during the whole match. It wasn't pretty at all times,” Auger-Aliassime said during his on-court interview in Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here, right now."

This is the first time Auger-Aliassime has eliminated three seeded players during a single major, adding this victory over No. 8 de Minaur to wins against No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the third round and No. 15 Andrey Rublev in the fourth.

Later Wednesday, third-seeded Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe take on second-seeded Italian duo Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in women's doubles semifinal action.

With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.