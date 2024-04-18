MUNICH — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bavarian International Tennis Championships with a 6-3, 6-2 over Japan's Taro Daniel on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, the fifth seed in Munich, won 80 per cent of first serve points, including nine aces, and converted all four of his break point chances.

Daniel broke the Canadian once on four opportunities and also struggled on serve, winning just 49 per cent of first serve points and being held without an ace.

The match took just over 84 minutes to complete, a breeze compared to Auger-Aliassime's three-hour, 25-minute slugfest win over Germany's Maximillian Marterer in Tuesday's first round.

Auger-Aliassime will next face fourth seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 clay court tournament. Struff advanced with a 7-6 (0), 6-4 win over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

The Canadian is 2-1 against Struff over his career, including wins in their last two meetings.

It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has won two matches at a tournament since. defeating Harold Mayot on Feb. 2 in the quarterfinals at Montpelier, France.

He has yet to win three times at an event this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.