ADELAIDE, Australia — Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the final of the Adelaide International on Friday, defeating top-seeded American Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Montreal won in a gruelling three-set battle, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4, that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime won 74 per cent of his first-serve points to Paul’s 69 per cent and earned his second career win over the 12th-ranked American, having also beaten him at Indian Wells in 2023.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 2 seed Sebastian Korda of the U.S. in Saturday's final.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 29th in the world, seeks a sixth career win on the ATP Tour.

The Adelaide tournament is a warm-up for the Australian Open, which begins this weekend. Auger-Aliassime is set to face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Grand Slam event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.