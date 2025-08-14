CINCINNATI - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been bounced from the Cincinnati Open.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy beat Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Sinner will be playing in Saturday's semifinal but his opponent is not yet determined.

Auger-Aliassime was the last Canadian in the event's singles brackets.

Earlier, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the women's doubles semifinal by beating Caty McNally of the United States and Linda Noskova of Czechia 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face Australia's Ellen Perez and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok in Friday's semi.

Routliffe holds dual Canadian-New Zealand citizenship and had previously represented Canada in tennis.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had six aces to McNally and Noskova's one, and only three double faults to their opponents' seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.