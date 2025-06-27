SANTA PONSA - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4 to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the Mallorca Championships semifinal Friday.

The Canadian hit 11 aces, won 79 per cent of his first serves and made just one double fault.

Griekspoor finished with five aces and four double faults but applied more pressure in return games.

He converted two of six break chances, while Auger-Aliassime was 0-for-6.

It was Auger-Aliassime's third semifinal of the season and first on grass since 2021.

He heads to Wimbledon as the No. 25 seed and will face Australia’s James Duckworth in Monday's opening round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.