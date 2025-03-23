MIAMI - Italy's Lorenzo Musetti defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets Sunday in a men's singles third-round match at the Miami Open.

Auger-Aliassime, the 18th seed from Montreal, registered a break to win the first set 6-4. But Musetti, seeded 15th, captured the remaining two sets 6-2, 6-3 to advance.

The Canadian unleashed 11 aces in the contest, compared to just one for Musetti. But Auger-Aliassime also had four double faults (one for Musetti) and the Italian recorded twice as many break points (four) as his opponent.

Denis Shapovalov, the No. 27 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to face third-seeded American Taylor Fritz in third-round action Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.