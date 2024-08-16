Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered a controversial loss at the hands of Great Britain’s Jack Draper in the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open on Friday.

Playing in his second match of the day, Auger-Aliassime was facing match point when Draper’s shot appeared to come off his racquet and hit the court on his side of the net before bouncing over for the game-winning shot.

Auger-Aliassime argued with both his opponent and the chair umpire that the point should be not be given, however the 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 score stood, eliminating the 24-year-old from the tournament.

Video replay is not in use at the Cincinnati Open.

Earlier on Friday, Auger-Aliassime defeated Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 in a match that was delayed due to rain on Thursday.