MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Hugo Grenier of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

The Canadian landed 72 per cent of his first serves, compared to Grenier's 59 per cent, in a match that lasted two hours and 56 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime also fended off eight of 11 breakpoint attempts while converting eight of his 20 opportunities.

Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded 27th in Melbourne, will next face the winner of a match between world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

In women's doubles, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Montreal's Erin Routliffe defeated American Ashlyn Krueger and Czechia's Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 7-5 in their opening match on Thursday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the reigning U.S. Open champions, will face Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova in the next round.