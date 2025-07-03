WIMBLEDON - Canada’s singles hopes at Wimbledon ended Thursday as lucky loser Victoria Mboko and 25th-seeded Félix Auger-Aliassime were both eliminated in second-round matches.

The 18-year-old Moboko, who earned her place in the main draw after a late withdrawal, fell 7-6 (6), 6-3 to American Hailey Baptiste.

The Toronto native led 5-2 in the first-set tiebreak but couldn’t convert, dropping five of the next six points to lose the set.

Auger-Aliassime dropped a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-3, 6-4 decision to unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in a match suspended Wednesday night due to darkness. The Montreal native had 16 aces but converted just three of 13 break-point chances.

Auger-Aliassime was trying to reach the third round at the All England Club for the first time since his 2021 quarterfinal run.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski is still alive in women’s doubles with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, while Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo is competing in men’s doubles with Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.