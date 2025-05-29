PARIS - Canadians Gabriel Diallo and Denis Shapovalov are out of the French Open after second-round losses Thursday.

Montreal's Diallo lost 7-5, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3 to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, while 27th seed Shapovalov fell 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 to Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic.

The losses leave qualifier Victoria Mboko as the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draws. The Toronto teen faces Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China in a third-round match Friday.

Diallo came back from 4-1 down in the second set and nearly broke to go up 5-4, but Griekspoor held with back-to-back aces, then pulled away in the tiebreak. Diallo took the third set, but the 35th-ranked Dutchman broke early in the fourth and served out the match to love.

The 23-year-old Diallo, ranked No. 54, earned his first-ever French Open main-draw win by upsetting No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in straight sets in the opening round.

Shapovalov rallied from two sets down to force a fifth, but Misolic broke early and held off a late push. The Canadian had a double-break point in the ninth game, but double-faulted on his first chance before losing the game — and the match.

In women’s doubles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Romania's Monica Niculescu and Poland’s Katarzyna Piter.

Fernandez and Putintseva face 12th seeds Tereza Mihalíkova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of Britain in the second round Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.