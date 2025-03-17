MIAMI - Gabriel Diallo of Montreal survived a mid-match "hiccup" to defeat Yosuke Watanuki of Japan in a Miami Open singles qualifying match on Monday.

The 23-year-old Diallo, seeded sixth in qualifying at the Masters-level tennis tournament, defeated the 26-year-old Watanuki 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in just under two hours to advance in the ATP 1000 event that begins first-round action on Wednesday and runs until March 30.

Both players finished with 10 aces and three double faults. Watanuki had 32 unforced errors compared to the Canadian's 24.

The biggest difference in the match was Diallo was much better on second serve, getting points on 71 per cent of his serves, while Watanuki only managed to earn points 41 per cent of the time.

Diallo saved one break, while Watanuki only saved one of four breaks.

Earlier, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., lost their matches.

Galarneau surrendered a one-set lead after being defeated decisively in the second and third sets in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Russia's Pavel Kotov.

The Russian broke Galarneau in the second and fourth games of the third set before serving to love to clinch the match.

Fourth seed Christopher O'Connell of Australia scored a crucial break in the 12th game to take the first set against Draxl before giving up just six points in the second set in a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.