Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and playing partner Erin Routliffe are off to the women's doubles final at the US Open.

Ottawa's Dabrowski and Routliffe, of Auckland, New Zealand, defeated the second-ranked Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the second semifinal at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday.

No. 1-ranked Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova downed Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 6-3, 7-6, in the first women's doubles semifinal.

The 33-year-old Dabrowski and 30-year-old Routliffe won the 2023 US Open. Dabrowski also made the semifinal of the 2021 US Open with former partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Dabrowski and Routliffe made the semifinal of the Australian Open in January, before winning the Cincinnati Open in August.