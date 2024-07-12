LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe are a win away from their second Grand Slam title after downing the American team of Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide on Friday in the women's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, seeded second at the All England Club, converted their fourth break of the match in the final game, clinching the win on their first match point with a forehand winner.

The duo had 17 break-point chances in the match while defending two of the three they faced.

The 2023 U.S. Open champions will next face fourth seeds Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States in Saturday's final.

Dabrowski and Routliffe improved to 12-2 on grass courts this season with the victory.

Routliffe is also in the mixed doubles semifinals with fellow New Zealander Michael Venus.

Routliffe, who once represented Canada before switching to her country of birth, teamed with Venus to defeat Dabrowski and Finland's Harri Heliovaara in the first round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.