GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 to first-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Belgium's Elise Mertens in the Guadalajara Open women's doubles final on Saturday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, were the tournament's third seed after winning the U.S. Open together earlier this month.

The duo had seven double faults and was broken three times in the loss, which snapped a nine-match winning streak.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had a better success rate than their opponents of first serve, edging them 71 per cent to 66.

But the pair struggled on second serve, winning just 33 per cent of the points.

Hunter and Mertens, meanwhile, won 73 per cent of their points on second serve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.

Note to readers: A previous version of this story erroneously stated that Dabrowski and Routliffe were broken twice. They were in fact broken three times in the match.